Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bus strike over, but not the union war – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bus strike over, but not the union war
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Unions representing bus drivers are at each other's throats despite agreeing to a wage deal which has effectively ended the three-day strike action. Metalworkers union Numsa has blamed the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), …
Numsa warns against victimisation of those who took part in bus strikeEyewitness News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.