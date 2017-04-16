Bus strike over, but not the union war – Independent Online
Bus strike over, but not the union war
Johannesburg – Unions representing bus drivers are at each other's throats despite agreeing to a wage deal which has effectively ended the three-day strike action. Metalworkers union Numsa has blamed the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), …
Numsa warns against victimisation of those who took part in bus strike
