Business Mogul Chanchangi Dies At 85 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Business Mogul Chanchangi Dies At 85
Leadership Newspapers
He died at the age of 85 in the early hours of yesterday, precisely at about 6:25am, following a protracted illness. According to his in-law and former Kaduna South local government chairman, Alhaji Aminu Janadu, Chanchangi died along Kaduna-Abuja …
Philanthropist Ahmadu Chanchangi dies at 81
Chairman of Chachangi Airlines is Dead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG