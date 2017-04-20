Pages Navigation Menu

Business Mogul Chanchangi Dies At 85 – Leadership Newspapers

Leadership Newspapers

Business Mogul Chanchangi Dies At 85
Leadership Newspapers
He died at the age of 85 in the early hours of yesterday, precisely at about 6:25am, following a protracted illness. According to his in-law and former Kaduna South local government chairman, Alhaji Aminu Janadu, Chanchangi died along Kaduna-Abuja …
