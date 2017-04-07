BusinessDay and Avis rental wants to surprise you this easter

Easter will be a lot more interesting this year for people thanks to Business Day and Avis Easter giveaway challenge. All through the month of April, ride with Avis Car Rental for a chance to week amazing discounts, free rides, free and discounted meals, shopping vouchers, free carpets, and a 2 night’s stay with someone special and so much more.

When you ride with Avis, just look out for a gift card. Whatever is written on the gift card is what you win. Take a photo or make a video of your winning and post on your preferred social media network with the #BusinessdayAvischallenge

To make this Easter challenge memorable, Business Day has partnered with Avis, Nobel Carpet &Rugs, Jollof.com, Citydia Supermarket, CitiHeight Luxury Hotel and Jakawaka.com

Join the conversation online on all Business Day’s social media platforms.

For more information; follow Business Day on Facebook @Business Day Online, on Twitter and Instagram @BusinessDayNg







About Business Day Media Limited

Business Day Media limited, the leading West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and one of the most trusted news organizations for over 15 years. We hold true to our values of independence, credibility, Entrepreneurship, Purpose Driven and being the fourth Estate. Published every weekday plus a weekend edition on Sundays, the newspaper is based in Lagos and Accra, with syndication from the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist and Harvard Business Review.

The post BusinessDay and Avis rental wants to surprise you this easter appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

