C-River water agency battles water vandals

By Emma Una

CALABAR — CROSS River State Water Board, CRSWB, Calabar, Cross River State, is engaged in a survival fight with water thieves, debtors and equipment vandals, who illegally obtain water from its supply channels and destroy its installations, hampering efficient water distribution in the state.

Managing Director of CRSWB, Professor Godwin Igile, who spoke to NDV on the occasion of the 2017 World Water Day, stated that the board distributes 180,000 cubic metres of water every day from its seven water plants across the state, but thousands of water consumers do not pay their bills while others vandalise water installations.

Prof. Igile stated that vandalisation of water pipes, valves and metres were a major hindrance in the efficient water distribution across the state, warning that the board was on the watch for vandals and would appropriately deal with them by sending law enforcement agents after them.

Offenders to face revenue court

“Those who illegally connect water would soon be arrested because they are water thieves and those who consume water without paying are also water thieves. We are in partnership with Internal Revenue Services to set up a revenue court to prosecute offenders.”

Igile, who insisted that the target of N250 million by the state governor was still achievable with the completion of six more water plants, assured that more households would be connected to boost the revenue earnings of the board.

“If we work optimally, we could get up to N250 million per month although it is just a target but we believe it is realisable all things being equal, especially with the completion of six other water plants in the three senatorial districts of the state,” he said.

