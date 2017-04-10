CACOL lauds FG for adopting special courts for corruption and kidnap cases

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has commended the Federal Government on its plans to adopt the special Court for trying cases bothering on financial Crimes, kidnapping amongst others as recommended by the presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC).

The Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran while responding to this said that the idea is absolutely a welcomed one as this has also been our stance at CACOL.

“CACOL have consistently advocated for reforms in the judicial system including the creation of Special courts for trying corruption cases in order to facilitate the enabling environment for the successful prosecution of the Anti-Corruption war. Several cogent reasons abound for the inevitable need for Special courts for corruption cases and some reforms in our laws.

“As a matter of fact, since the kitchen became hotter for corruption criminals based on the ongoing war against corruption, corrupt elements are fighting back using every means available including lapses in our laws to evade justice.

“Just like in the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission versus Ademola and his cohort, EFCC and Patience Jonathan’s case and other similar cases. The plethora of corruption cases that the ongoing anti-corruption drive has thrown up calls for reforms in the existing judicial system to ensure that the efforts to rid Nigeria of sharp practices bears fruits, he said.

He also reinforced that the idea by the FG to establish special courts for corruption and kidnap as step ahead of criminals who had always deployed different tactics to evade justice.

“As corruption fights backs viciously, the logical response is to; lawfully remove all the encumbrances on the path of the anti-corruption drive which corruption criminals cleverly use to wriggle through the labyrinths of the existing judicial system to escape justice”, he averred.

