CAF Confederation Cup: Agbo blames fatigue for Rangers loss

ENUGU Rangers chief coach, Chukwuma Agbo has blamed fatigue to his side loss to the Zambian top-flights, Zesco United.

The Nigerian champions fell 0-3 to the Southern African side in Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup play-off second leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Flying Antelopes are now eliminated from the Africa’s second tier club competition on 2-5 aggregate score line.

First half brace by forward, John Ching’Andu and Jesse Were solo effort ensured the Zambian top-flights earn the maximum points on matchday.

Agbo said his side outright lost the contest in Enugu with the tedious and untidy travelling arrangement to the reverse fixture clash in Ndola.

“We lost the match right there in Enugu, we got in here (Ndola) less than two hours, you know fatigue did not help matters as human beings.

“You cannot cheat nature but the pep talk at half time almost worked magic as they came stronger before the silly goal.

“We charged the players that if Zesco United could come to Enugu to equalise from behind we can as well repeat the performance.

“Your team (Zesco United) are athletic we cannot just match them in the circumstance we found ourselves.

“We delayed the coming of first leg two-goal hero, Osas Okoro hoping to conserve some energies as most of us did

not taste any food up to the time we lined up for the match.”

“Well, it’s unfortunate that we failed once again to uplift the hope and aspiration of Nigerians in this competition,” said Agbo to supersport.com.

The Zambian giants, Zesco United now progress to the group stage of Africa’s second tier club competition.

The post CAF Confederation Cup: Agbo blames fatigue for Rangers loss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

