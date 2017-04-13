CAF Confederation Cup: Chukwu urges Rangers to beat Zesco United

The General Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, Christian Chukwu, has urged the players to beat Zesco United in Saturday’s second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup in Ndola, Zambia.

Ranger’s fate of progressing in the competition’s round of eight will be determined by the encounter.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Enugu by the club’s spokesman, Foster Chime, the general manger made the plea as the team prepares for their departure on Thursday.

Chukwu advised the players to shake off the unfavorable 2-2 result against Zesco in Enugu on Sunday and go for victory in the game.

He assured the team that the state government remained committed to the improvement of welfare of players and officials.

Chukwu, however, said the team must reciprocate the sponsor’s gesture by getting a descent result in Zambia.

He disclosed that the team would have its final workout on Thursday morning before departing for Zambia en route Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in the afternoon.

He said a contingent of 18 players, six officials, three management staff and one NFF representative with some supporters would jet out for the encounter.

“We are going to depart Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Thursday by 12.50 p.m. aboard Ethiopian Airlines to Ndola, Zambia.

The NigeriaProfessional Football League (NPFL) 2016 winners are heading for the crucial encounter without a substantive Coach as Imama Amapakabo was purportedly sacked on Tuesday.

Rangers are at the bottom of the NPFL league table this current season with three games in hand.

NAN recalls that Zesco United held Rangers to a 2-2 draw in the first leg played at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on April 9.

One of Zesco dreaded player, a Senegalese defender, Pape Ousmane is, however, ruled out of the game for bagging two yellow cards from two previous games. (NAN)

