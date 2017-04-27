CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United drawn with Club Africain, FUS Rabat in group stages – Daily Post Nigeria
CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United drawn with Club Africain, FUS Rabat in group stages
Rivers United were on Wednesday, drawn in Group A of this year's CAF Confederation Cup, along with Club Africain of Tunisia, Morocco's FUS Rabat and KCCA of Uganda. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team is the only team from the …
