Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United drawn with Club Africain, FUS Rabat in group stages
Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers United were on Wednesday, drawn in Group A of this year's CAF Confederation Cup, along with Club Africain of Tunisia, Morocco's FUS Rabat and KCCA of Uganda. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team is the only team from the …

