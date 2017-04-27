CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd to face FUS Rabat, Club Africain, Kampala CCA

Nigeria’s only flagbearer in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United have been pitted alongside FUS Rabat of Morocco, Club Africain of Tunisia and Kampala CCA of Uganda in Group A after Wednesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Rivers United got to this group stages after edging out Rwanda’s Rayon Sports FC 2-0 on aggregate over a two-legged encounter played in Port Harcourt and Kigali.

The Port Harcourt based team will be hoping to pull through the group that has been tagged the group of death by football pundits in a bid to make Nigerians proud.

The procedure for the draw of the 14th edition of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017 was approved by the CAF Interclubs Committee at its meeting on Wednesday, 26 April 2016 in Cairo, Egypt.

The 16 qualified clubs were ranked based on their performance in the continental club championships over the past five years. A coefficient was allocated to each year; 2012 (1), 2013 (2), 2014 (3), 2015 (4), 2016 (5).

