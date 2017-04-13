CAF Confederation Cup: Zesco coach sure Rangers ‘ll crash in Ndola

Just after getting a two away goal cushion against Enugu Rangers in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg play-off last weekend, Zesco United coach Zlatko Krmpotic is confident they can reach the group stages.

The Zambian team drew 2-2 against the Nigerians away as they push to reach the group stages of the continental competition.

With the return leg set for this weekend in Zambia, the 2-2 draw away in Nigeria has put them as favourites to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the competition.

The 2016 CAF Champions League semi-finalists fought hard to come back from 2-0 down, with Rangers goals coming in the first half through Chibuzor Madu and Osas Okoro.

However, the Zambians were able to hold the Nigerian side with two late goals by David Owino and Patrick Kongolo as they slotted in the last twenty minutes of the match.

“This a good result for us, but it is only the first leg.We still have 90 minutes to play and it will be different at home and I think we have the ability to win the final leg and qualify to the group stage,” said Krmpotic.

The Zambian giants will now go out for a win or at least a scoreless draw for them to progress to the group stage that kicks off in May this year.

On the other hand, Rangers have fired coach Imama Amapakabo on Monday following the 2-2 draw while his assistant Chukwuma Agbo is set to take over on a caretaker role.

The return leg is set to be staged at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Friday, 14 April

