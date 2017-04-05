CAF Confederation Cup: Zesco names squad ahead of Rangers clash

By Joe Apu

Zambian side Zesco United has named 19 players in their traveling party ahead of their 2017 CAF Confederation Cup first leg pre-group stage match against Enugu Rangers scheduled for Sunday April 9 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The majority of the players who took part in the preliminary round are included by Coach Zlatko Krmpotic who heads the technical bench safe for injured quartet that includes strikers Idris Mbombo and Jackson Mwanza, midfielder Misheck Chaila and defender Simon Silwimba.

“We have Jackson, Simon and Chaila who are all injured,” Krmpotic is quoted by the SuperSport website.

“Mbombo is also suspended but, this is football we must prepare other players to play in Nigeria.”

Silwimba has been sidelined since March 10 after sustaining a groin injury in Zesco’s 2-0 home win over Le Messager Ngozi of Burundi during the two sides’ 2017 CAF Confederation Cup first round fixture in Ndola.

Meanwhile, Chaila has a right knee injury that he got at the Zambia training camp in Lusaka prior to Chipolopolo’s away friendly against Zimbabwe in Harare last month.

Those that are due in Nigeria today however are goalkeeper Jacob Banda and Kenya internationals David Owino, Jesse Were and Antony Akumu

The team which departed on Tuesday 4th aboard Ethiopian Airways also includes goalkeeperLameck Nyangu, defenders Ben Adama Banh, Daut Musekwa, Bernard Mapili, Marcel Kalonde, Fackson Kapumbu and Bornwell Silengo.

Midfielders listed for the clash are Anthony Akumu Agay, Mwape Mwelwa, John Chingandu, Kondwani Mtonga and Bwalya Chiti while the attacking options are Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka,Maybin Kalengo and Patrick Kangolo.

Nigeria champions, Rangers International of Enugu were dumped from the CAF champions league money spinning group stage after it could only manage a 2-1 win over visiting Zamalek FC of Egypt in the second leg of the first round of the championship.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

