CAF: Glo congratulates Ahmad, Pinnick

National telecoms operator and passionate corporate supporter of football in Africa, Globacom has congratulated the newly inaugurated President of Confederation of African Football, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad and the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick who was recently elected as a member of CAF Executive Committee.

In a press statement in Lagos on Monday, Globacom described the victory of Ahmad as a fitting proof of his sterling leadership qualities in the world of football.

“As a business that is highly committed to the promotion of football in Africa as evidenced in our sponsorship of CAF Awards for the past 12 years, we want to reassure you of our support in your quest to move African football forward,” Glo said.

The company added that Ahmad’s wealth of experience will not only usher in a new era of innovation and positive change in CAF, but will also lead African Football to unprecedented heights during his tenure.

Congratulating the Nigerian Football Federation President, Globacom affirmed that African Football and indeed Nigerian Football will benefit immensely from Pinnick’s determination and wealth of administrative experience in football at the grassroots and national level.

“This is a well-deserved elevation. It is an attestation to your hard work and dedication to the round leather game,” Glo said in the letter.

The company prayed that God will continue to endow the two football administrators with excellent spirit, good health and divine wisdom in the discharge of their new roles in African football.

