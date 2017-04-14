CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad To Give Ex-Footballers Key Roles
New CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has revealed plans to engage former footballers in its activities such as Ghana legend Abedi Pele, Ivory Coast great Didier Drogba and many other retired footballers on the continent as he looks to bring rapid development to the game, Sunnewsonline writes. The 57-year-old CAF President adds that talks are already…
The post CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad To Give Ex-Footballers Key Roles appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG