CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad To Give Ex-Footballers Key Roles

New CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has revealed plans to engage former footballers in its activities such as Ghana legend Abedi Pele, Ivory Coast great Didier Drogba and many other retired footballers on the continent as he looks to bring rapid development to the game, Sunnewsonline writes. The 57-year-old CAF President adds that talks are already…

The post CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad To Give Ex-Footballers Key Roles appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

