CAF President, Ahmad eyes one term in office

New CAF president Ahmad has cast doubt over his long term future as the leader of Africa’s governing body, insisting he is even uncertain if he will run for a second term.

The Malagasy completely ruled out a third term in office opening up the chance for others including Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, to step up to the table in the near future.

The 57-year old man who defeated long-serving president of the federation Issah Hayatou in last month’s election insists improving the game on the continent is more important than the number of years he will serve as the leader of the federation.

He completely ruled out a third term of office as he remained uncertain on a second.

“I don’t even know if l will do a second mandate, but three mandates, it is impossible,” Ahmad ruled out a third term in an interview with VOA Africa.

“I will not,” he insisted.

With Hayatou leaving office at the age of 70 after ruling the federation for 28 years resulting in his shameful defeat, Ahmad says he values his life and only focus on the first term of office.

“I love my life and l will focus on the current term,” he said.

“I will respectfully try to keep my promise of changing things in the management of African football,” he added.

The post CAF President, Ahmad eyes one term in office appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

