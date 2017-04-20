Cahill: Chelsea Still Aiming For Domestic Double

Gary Cahill insists Chelsea are still looking to win a domestic double, as they prepare to face Tottenham in the FA Cup semifinals.

Tottenham are Chelsea’s closest rivals in both the FA Cup and the premier league, and the gap separating them in the domestic league has been reduced to four points after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

Conte will be hoping to banish the loss in the league, when they play Tottenham on Saturday and Cahill is looking to end the season with a double.

“That’s our aim [to win the double],” Cahill said. “It is going to be a great tie. I think for the neutral, it is a terrific semi-final of teams left in the competition. One to look forward to, one that will add importance.

“It adds importance, as games against Tottenham always are. We will be ready for it and we will look forward to it. It adds a little bit but no matter who you come up against, it is a semi-final at Wembley to get to the final.

“We should be preparing in the same way, doing the same things. It is great to be back at Wembley. It is a great stadium to play at.”

“Listen, it is four top teams in there,” He added. “They are four massive clubs, massive teams. I don’t think it was the hardest [draw] or easiest. Any draw would have been tough. We would be speaking about any of them in the same way.

“We have got Tottenham. There’s going to be a little added with the London rivalry but it is a route to the final. Whoever wins it will deserve to win it, with the strength of the teams in the semi.”

The post Cahill: Chelsea Still Aiming For Domestic Double appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

