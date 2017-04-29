Cahill: I Want Costa Back To His Best

Gary Cahill was quite pleased to see Diego Costa return to scoring, as he is keen on seeing him return to his best.

Costa has been a key figure for Chelsea in recent games, but went five games without finding the net.

Costa ended that run with a brace against Southampton, to the delight of defender Gary Cahill.

“I was delighted for Diego, I thought his fourth goal was absolutely brilliant,” Cahill, who was also on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win, told the club’s official website.

“We have full confidence and belief in him as a squad of players. We know what he can produce, we were just waiting for him to deliver and he delivered. You’re not going to score in every game.

“Eden’s been chipping in with some important goals lately but Diego produced a great performance and I really felt the fourth goal was something special, it was a glimpse of what he’s been like for the majority of the season for us. I’m buzzing he scored and put in a performance like that.”

