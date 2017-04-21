Calabar 30: Sen Oko Mourns, Condoles With State Govt, Families

Following the tragedy that struck at a football viewing centre on Thursday night, in which several people died of electrocution in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match, the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Dr Rose Oko, on Friday, mourned and condoled with the State government and families of the victims.

Oko described the incident as tragic and harrowing to families of the victims in particular and the State in general. She prayed for courage for the families as they go through this tragedy.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senator while expressing shock on the accident.

According to reports the incident was traceable to a transformer explosion, which triggered a snapping of the high tension cabled that came in contact with the roof of the viewing centre.

Meanwhile, the Senator thanked God for those who survived the incident and prayed for fast recovery of the injured.

She commended the State Government on setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident and enjoined them to examine wholistically the problem of houses built along high tension cables as a way of preventing future reoccurrence.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

