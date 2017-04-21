Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Calabar 30: Sen Oko Mourns, Condoles With State Govt, Families

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the tragedy that struck at a football viewing centre on Thursday night, in which several  people died of electrocution in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match, the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Dr Rose Oko, on Friday, mourned and condoled with the State government and families of the victims.

Oko described the incident as tragic and harrowing  to families of the victims in particular and the State in general. She prayed for courage for the families as they go through this tragedy.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senator while expressing shock on the accident.

According to reports the incident was traceable to a transformer explosion, which triggered a snapping of the high tension cabled that came in contact with the roof of the viewing centre.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Meanwhile, the Senator thanked God for those who survived the incident and prayed for fast recovery of the injured.

She commended the State Government on setting up a commission of inquiry into the incident and enjoined them to examine wholistically the problem of houses built along high tension cables as a way of preventing future reoccurrence.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.