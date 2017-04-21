Calabar Electrocution: PHED Commiserates With Victims’ Families

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has commiserated with the families of those who died on Thursday as a result of the electrocution that in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital.

The company also sympathized with those who sustained various degrees of injuries during the unfortunate incident, which occurred when a high tension electric police collapsed.

The chief operating officer (COO) of PHED, Engr. Kingsley Achife, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, said, “Our heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. May God give the families the courage to bear the loss. We also sympathize with those who sustained injuries and wish them quick recovery.”

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Achife assured the community that the said feeder has been isolated to ensure that lives and properties are secured, pointing out that an investigation team has been constituted with a view to finding out the remote and immediate causes of the accident.

He however, urged the residents to remain calm and law abiding and to accord the team the necessary support during the investigation.

The PHED boss thanked the law enforcement agencies who responded quickly and ensured that the victims were taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

Achife expressed appreciation to Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, who through his deputy came to the scene of the incident and calmed the nerves of the affected community.

He inform members of the public and indeed the customers, to always adhere to safety rules by not erecting any structure under PHED high tension lines.

It will be recalled that UNICAL 11kv feeder snapped yesterday night at Akpanden Street, Atimbo, Calabar, resulting to the death of 7 persons and 11 others injured.

