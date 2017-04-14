Pages Navigation Menu

Call IGP Idris to order – Ife monarchs tell Buhari – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 14, 2017


Call IGP Idris to order – Ife monarchs tell Buhari
About 40 traditional rulers in Ife, Osun state, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the inspector-general of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to order and release the Lawarikan of Apoje, Oba Ademola Adedewe Ademiluyi and others in police custody.
