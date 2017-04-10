Call your youths to order, Obuah tells Hausa Community in PH

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has called on the leadership of the Hausa Community in Port Harcourt to caution their youths against incessant harassment of service providers engaged in the cleaning of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Obuah in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the warning became necessary following serious injuries sustained by a RIWAMA service provider by suspected Hausa youths around the Slaughter Area of Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt last week.

Obuah disclosed that the injured service provider who is now lying critically ill in the hospital, was evacuating refuses at the Slaughter area last week when he was attacked by youths suspected to come from the Northern extraction without any provocation.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said the action of these Hausa youths was most regrettable as the Agency had sufficiently sensitized residents on the need to cooperate with service providers who mostly carry out their job at nights.

He recalled that the Agency had only recently issued a warning against indiscriminate dumping of refuse especially at the median, adding that the Agency had also threatened to arrest and prosecute defaulters at the Sanitation Court.

Obuah further condemned the unprovoked attack on the service providers, stating that as responsible citizens “Our Northern brothers were expected to live peaceably with us and obey the laws of the land”.

The RIWAMA warned that any further attack on service providers, who are carrying out their legitimate duties, would not be condoned, adding that the full weight of the law would be unleashed on anyone caught in the act.

Obuah reiterated that RIWAMA is out to serve the people and residents in the State, and called on them to keep their environment and surroundings clean at all time.

He stated that disobedience of the laws of the land is not only an unpatriotic action but an act of ingratitude to the Nyesom Wike administration who are working tirelessly to better the lives of Rivers people.

The post Call your youths to order, Obuah tells Hausa Community in PH appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

