Calling for Zuma to step down is not personal, says Nzimande – News24

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa


Calling for Zuma to step down is not personal, says Nzimande – News24

News24

Calling for Zuma to step down is not personal, says Nzimande
News24
Johannesburg – SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande says the party's decision to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down was a decision that was not taken lightly. Speaking at an SACP Gauteng Provincial Chris Hani Commemoration on Sunday …

