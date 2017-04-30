Calling for Zuma to step down is not personal, says Nzimande – News24
Calling for Zuma to step down is not personal, says Nzimande
Johannesburg – SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande says the party's decision to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down was a decision that was not taken lightly. Speaking at an SACP Gauteng Provincial Chris Hani Commemoration on Sunday …
