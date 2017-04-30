Nzimande: Rogue intelligence unit spying on SACP leaders – Eyewitness News
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Eyewitness News
|
Nzimande: Rogue intelligence unit spying on SACP leaders
Eyewitness News
SACP Secretary-General Blade Nzimande says he does not understand why apartheid tactics are being used to monitor the communist party. Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS. African National Congress ANC · SACP · Blade Nzimande · Divisions within ANC.
We won't support wrong decisions by ANC anymore, says Nzimande
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!