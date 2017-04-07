Pages Navigation Menu

Cambodian police kill rampaging elephant that trampled trainer to death

Posted on Apr 7, 2017

Cambodian police on Friday killed a rampaging male elephant that trampled its trainer to death earlier this week and destroyed several houses, a local environmental group said. The captive male elephant, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, had been loose since Wednesday, when he trampled Choeung Tieng, 45, to death in the…

