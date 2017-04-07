Cambodian police kill rampaging elephant that trampled trainer to death

Cambodian police on Friday killed a rampaging male elephant that trampled its trainer to death earlier this week and destroyed several houses, a local environmental group said. The captive male elephant, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, had been loose since Wednesday, when he trampled Choeung Tieng, 45, to death in the…

The post Cambodian police kill rampaging elephant that trampled trainer to death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

