Cambodian police kill rampaging elephant that trampled trainer to death
Cambodian police on Friday killed a rampaging male elephant that trampled its trainer to death earlier this week and destroyed several houses, a local environmental group said. The captive male elephant, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, had been loose since Wednesday, when he trampled Choeung Tieng, 45, to death in the…
The post Cambodian police kill rampaging elephant that trampled trainer to death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG