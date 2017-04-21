Cameroon Ambassador Told ICP If More “Hate Speech,” Cut Net Again, UN Stonewalls ICP – Inner City Press
|
Cameroon Ambassador Told ICP If More "Hate Speech," Cut Net Again, UN Stonewalls ICP
Inner City Press
UNITED NATIONS, April 21 – As Cameroon's Paul Biya government belatedly restored the Internet he cut in two regions of the country, on April 20 Inner City Press asked long time Cameroonian Ambassador to the UN Tommo Monthe about it. Monthe, set to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG