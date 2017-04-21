Cameroon restores internet to English-speaking regions – Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle
Cameroon restores internet to English-speaking regions
Deutsche Welle
English-speaking parts of Cameroon are now back online as the government in French-speaking Yaounde overturns an internet blackout, which damaged the local economy and triggered a free speech campaign. Kamerun Präsident Paul Biya (imago/Xinhua …
