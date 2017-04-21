Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cameroon restores internet to English-speaking regions – Deutsche Welle

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Deutsche Welle

Cameroon restores internet to English-speaking regions
Deutsche Welle
English-speaking parts of Cameroon are now back online as the government in French-speaking Yaounde overturns an internet blackout, which damaged the local economy and triggered a free speech campaign. Kamerun Präsident Paul Biya (imago/Xinhua …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.