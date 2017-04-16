CAN crisis resolved, court case withdrawn – Legal Adviser – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
CAN crisis resolved, court case withdrawn – Legal Adviser
Premium Times
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has finally settled the lingering internal crises that started during the leadership transition of the association in June 2016. Kwamkur Samuel, CAN Director of Legal and Public Affairs, said on Saturday that …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG