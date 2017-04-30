How can I be corrupt when I don’t like money? – Rotimi Amaechi

Former Governor of Rivers state and current Nigerian minister for transportation Rotimi Amaechi, says he is not corrupt and that he does not like money. Widely regarded as one of the most powerful politician in the country, there have been several ‘allegations’ of corruption with his name on it.

But in an interview on Channels TV, Amaechi said he is one of the “very few” honest Nigerians.

He claimed that Nigerians owe him a lot for saving Nigeria from the corrupt practices of the past administration.

“Is my honesty in doubt?” Amaechi asked.

“I have told Nigerians and I repeat today that I am not corrupt and that I don’t like money. I am not one swayed by money.

“I have lived a character that most Nigerians can tell you.

“I try as much as possible not to annoy God by saying I am honest but with all modesty, I am an honest Nigerian, and there are very few honest Nigerians.

“Ask yourself one question, if I was corrupt, why didn’t President Goodluck Jonathan prosecute me? The fight between Goodluck and myself lasted for two years?”

When told that his immunity might have saved him from prosecution, he said, “For Christ’s sake, Adamawa governor had immunity and they removed him. They went after the innocent man for nothing.”

“I believe that Nigerians owe me a lot because we saved this country from that level of corruption.”

Amaechi also denied the claim that he funded the Buhari campaign of the 2015 election, saying leading the campaign is different from funding it.

“Do you have evidence that I funded the election? Leading the campaign does not mean you funded the election,” Amaechi said.

“You need to ask the the Buhari campaign organisation. There were contributions from everywhere.

“You didn’t see the woman that had to work to give Buhari her last savings?”

He said despite the health challenge of the president, if he decides to run in 2019, he would support him.

Amaechi said what Nigerians should be concerned about is if Buhari had been providing good leadership and if he has kept his campaign promises.

