Can Wizkid crack the US without Drake? Osagie Alonge reviews “Come Closer” in a New Episode of Facts Only

Wizkid, new RCA Records Signee recently released the video for ‘Come Closer’ featuring Drake. The video has been a record-breaking hit for Wizkid despite Drake did not feature in the video. Osagie Alonge on Facts Only looks into how Drake’s absence affects ‘Come Closer’, Wizkid’s ability to break into the North American music market and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

