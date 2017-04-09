Candidates stranded as JAMB shifts mock exam, UTME registration

By Erunke Joseph & Elizabeth Nwandu

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday, extended the ongoing registration for the Unified Tertiary Matri-culation Examinations by two weeks.

It also postponed the 2017 UTME scheduled to start on Saturday, May 6,2017. Under the new arrangement, the examination is to start on Saturday, May 13 to Saturday, May 20.

The board equally suspended its mock examination slated for yesterday.

The postponement of the mock examination left several candidates who reported at the centres across the country stranded.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar, who announced the shift in Abuja, hinged the development on logistic problems.

He said that instead of April 19, the deadline for the sale of forms and registration was now extended to Friday, May 5, 2017.

Meanwhile, Sunday Vanguard’s visit to some of the centres, where the mock examination was scheduled to hold yesterday, showed candidates under scorching sun waiting to write the exam in perplexed state.

At Surulere Knowledge Ware Technology, Itire Road, Lawanson, Lagos, the candidates there said they arrived the centre as early as 7am but had nobody to attend to them.

One of the candidates said: Ï am not feeling good because the rain that fell this morning drenched me. Now I am under the sun at 2pm still waiting to rite the mock exam.”

Two other candidates at the centre, Musa Ahmed and Hassan Bukola, said the failure of JAMB to conduct the exam had left them demoralised as they had put all their efforts into it.

