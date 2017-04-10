Candidates Will No Longer Pay For JAMB Mock 2017 Examination, Its Now Free!!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed that Computer Based Test (CBT) centres should not collect any money from candidates who would be sitting for the nationwide Mock Examination.

This was disclosed by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede during interaction with newsmen last Saturday before the mock examination that was later

This means that candidates no longer need to pay for the mock examination. It is entirely free now.No candidate should pay 700 to any CBT Centre.

He mentioned that in consideration of the board’s Corporate Social Responsibility, JAMB felt that it should also be doing something for the candidates.

For candidates who may have made payment for the mock exam before its cancellation, the JAMB Boss said the board will ensure that the candidates are refunded.

As to when the mock examination will hold, candidates are to wait for the announcement of a new date soon

The post Candidates Will No Longer Pay For JAMB Mock 2017 Examination, Its Now Free!! appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

