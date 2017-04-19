Candle-lit procession for murdered journalist suspended

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa Council, says it has shelved the planned procession in honour of its assassinated member as a result of Police intervention.

Famous Giobaro, a Desk Editor at Radio Bayelsa, a.k.a. Glory FM, was murdered on Sunday by gunmen at his residence in Yenagoa.

John Angese, Chairman of Bayelsa NUJ, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said Bayelsa Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, told the union to shelve the candle-lit procession on claims that the event would obstruct tracking of the suspects.

The procession was billed to hold on Wednesday at the NUJ Secretariat in Yenagoa.

Angese said that the police commissioner who declined to approve the public procession, pointed out that the ceremony would jeopardise ongoing investigation into the murder.

“Amba had assured the council that the police will fish out the killers of the journalist, saying that a suspect was being interrogated.

“The claim that our planned candle-lit procession would mar investigation is difficult to understand, but we have to shelve it, so that it will not be an excuse, they promised to conclude the case in one week, one week is not too far.

“We are waiting as we mourn the demise of one of us cut down in his prime in cold blood,” Angese said.

The NUJ had in a statement on Monday condemned the assassination, urging the police to detect the culprits and prosecute them.

