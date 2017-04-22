Cannes Lions Launches New Projects to Support Young Creatives

By Kasie Abone

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced new initiatives in 2017 to support young creatives to thrive in the industry.

To share and promote the voices of young creatives, Cannes Lions launched ‘The Future of Creativity: The Cannes Lions Young Creative Poll’. The short questionnaire, open to those age 30 and under, takes less than two minutes to complete and will gauge how young creatives globally feel about the industry and their future within it. The results will be published in May.

The Cannes Lions School builds upon its world-renowned training and learning offering, with the launch of The Night School. The school Campus, home to the academy classrooms, will be transformed after dark into a space for all Cannes Lions attendees to explore creative ideas and have fun through crafted workshops. Running from Tuesday 20 – Thursday 22 June, with a different theme each night, special guests will be interviewed by Night School host Jon Burkhart, co-author of Newsjacking: The Urgent Genius of Real-time Advertising and co-founder of Urgent Genius, the world’s first blog dedicated to reactive creativity.

Cannes Lions has also launched its third week-long Masters of Creativity programme designed to support industry talent to make the transition into senior management. This year’s challenging brief, available to download from Canneslions website, asks participants to convince European adult consumers that Oreo cookies are not just for kids. It will be led by Jill Baskin, Mondelz International VP, Global Creative, and Karen Costello, SVP Executive Creative Director, The Martin Agency.

Starting on Sunday 18 June, delegates will attend eight exclusive presentations from leading professionals. They will then be assigned into multi-disciplined, multi-functional teams who will present their pitches on Friday 23 June. The jury is chaired by Keith Reinhard, Chairman Emeritus, DDB Worldwide and senior marketing officials of the Mondelz International team.

“Oreo is the world’s favourite cookie but there’s still room to grow,” says Baskin. “We look forward to seeing how this dynamic group of creative thinkers and brand activators find ways to get Europeans to consider Oreo as an adult treat, in addition to a biscuit kids love.”

Steve Latham, Head of Talent & Training at Cannes Lions explains, “The young generation of creatives are the most valuable asset the industry has. By understanding how they feel, the industry can make sure it remains an attractive career choice. That’s why we’ve launched ‘The Future of Creativity: The Cannes Lions Young Creative Poll.” Latham added, “The Night School is candid, refreshing and unscripted and we’re inviting attendees to share their secret creative lives and celebrate their hidden talents, we can’t wait to open the doors in June.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

