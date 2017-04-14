Pages Navigation Menu

Cannes set to unveil movies for 70th birthday fest

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Cannes Festival was due Thursday to unveil which films have made the cut for its 70th birthday edition, where the silver screen’s finest will be vying for glory next month. Organisers of the world’s top film event on the French Riviera traditionally guard their selections jealously for the competition and the out-of-competition programme, but …

