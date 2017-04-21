Capital market indices down by 0.9%

Equities’ trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed negative Thursday as lead indicators lost 0.19 per cent.

The All Share Index (ASI) was down by 49.02 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 25,282.75 points just as market capitalisation dropped 17 billion or 0.19 per cent to close at N8.748 trillion.

The volume of shares traded also declined to 147.9 million units against 322.29 million recorded Wednesday, while value traded in 2,578 deals slumped to N836.8 million in comparison with N1.53 billion transacted Wednesday.

Topping the day’s 15 losers was 7up with a decline of 5 per cent to close at N99.66, while Okomu Oil trailed with a loss of 4.99 per cent to close at N47.39 per share.

Unity Bank shed 4.92 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share, ETI dropped 4.90 per cent to close at N7.38 and Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank lost 4.65 per cent to close N1.23 per share.

However, Africa Prudential that closed at N2.53 recorded the highest percentage increase of 4.98 per cent to lead the day’s 16 gainers.

Vitafoam followed with an appreciation of 4.74 per cent to close at N1.99 per share, and Diamond Bank added 4.71 per cent to close at 89 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading activities with an exchange of 28.1 million shares valued at N25.7 million, it was trailed by Diamond Bank with 25 million shares valued at N21.8 million while FCMB traded 13.8 million shares worth N13.8 million.

Guaranty exchanged 12.2 million shares worth N302 million and UBA sold 9.9 million shares worth N51.1 million.

