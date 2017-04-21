Capsfeed provides local fabricated equipment to boost agriculture

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

As part of efforts to liberate the country from the present economic hardship, Capsfeed Limited, an agro allied and feed equipment solution provider, has announced its new fabricated equipment for the production and processing of agricultural finished products for the Nigerian and West African markets.

The agribusiness company made this known yesterday at its Ibadan office during a press briefing titled, “Impact of Agro-allied and Feed Equipment on Agribusiness for National Development.”

Speaking to journalists, the General Manager of the company, Mrs. Bibiana Odekunle, stated that the company stepped up in making efficient provision for various processing components as part of its quest to contribute to agribusiness and value chain in the country’s agricultural industry, to alleviate poverty and create employment to sustain the economy following the fall in oil price.

She said, “agricultural value chain is the backbone of agribusiness. Although it comprises set of activities, the component activities are so distinct and specialised to the extent that they can stand alone as business units.

“Value addition is simply the process of transforming a particular product from its original state to another of higher economic value and an example is production of oil from vegetable seeds such as soybean, groundnut seeds and melon seeds,” Mrs. Odekunle said.

She noted that Capsfeed is introducing, for the first time to the Nigerian and West African markets, garri processing machines, with other equipment like vegetable oil processing machines, and dust proof fish and poultry feed processing lines.

