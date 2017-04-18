Pages Navigation Menu

Carmelo and La La Anthony Separated

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Sports | 0 comments

Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony is about to lose the only ring he’s ever had in New York. The Knicks forward and his wife of seven years, La La Anthony, are calling it quits, according to reports. La La, 37, moved out of their home into her own New York apartment and the couple no longer…

