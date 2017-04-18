Carmelo and La La Anthony Separated
Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony is about to lose the only ring he’s ever had in New York. The Knicks forward and his wife of seven years, La La Anthony, are calling it quits, according to reports. La La, 37, moved out of their home into her own New York apartment and the couple no longer…
