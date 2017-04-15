Carrick: Frequent Draws Is Killing United

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick believes the constant draws by United is affecting their chances.

United have only lost one match in the last 17 matches they’ve played in all competitions, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup and also 4-0 to the Blues in the league.

United have drawn 12 games in the topflight, nine at Old Trafford and three away from home.

Carrick believes the numerous stalemates is hurting United’s campaign, but knows they’re on the right path with Mourinho.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s visit on Sunday, he said: “I can’t compare us to any other team, to be honest. We concentrate on ourselves. We believe we will get better. We will improve. There are a lot of good signs.

“But you look at yourselves and say if we were really struggling football-wise and were miles away then in some ways, you can’t accept it, but you can see why you are struggling.

“But we have been playing so well for so long. The draws are killing us. In some ways you are better off losing one and winning one than doing what we have been doing having drawn so many.

“But going on a run like we have done shows we have a bit of steel and have a bit of character about us.

“There are positives but at the moment it is not quite enough for us. We need that something to finish teams off. We have got to be ruthless and have to finish games off. We have to find a way. It is close, we are getting better but we still have to find that way.

“We have the quality in attack. It is disappointing if you are not creating but we are looking dangerous and I am sure it will come. As a team and a squad we are growing. We will develop that.

“We are not in a bad place but we need to find as a team a way to win games especially when you are playing so well as we have done. I don’t think we are far away.”

The post Carrick: Frequent Draws Is Killing United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

