Carrick: Moyes Wasn’t Right For United

Micheal Carrick has stated that David Moyes just didn’t work as manager of Manchester United.

The former Everton manager replaced Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012-13 season, but didn’t last up to a year, as his tenure was a disastrous one.

Carrick denied there was unrest in the dressing room when Moyes was in charge, but accepts the season was a difficult one.

“It was a tough time. I think we can all say that with Sir Alex leaving and the changes that happened after that. It was a tough season, there’s no getting away from that,” he told Sky Sports News.

“We had some success in the Champions League and we weren’t too far away from getting past Bayern [Munich] in the quarter-finals so it’s fine margins I think. When you look at it, it just didn’t work that season and we didn’t have a great season in the end.

“Unfortunately for David, he lost his job so I’m sad how it finished but I suppose that’s football. If you don’t get the results, and you’re the manager, you suffer for it.

“Of course it was going to be a tough job to take, but whether it was impossible or not, I’m not sure. I wasn’t sitting in that seat and I wasn’t in the position to be manager. You’d have to ask him I suppose.

“Just because it’s tough times, it doesn’t mean there’s fighting and you don’t get on or not like each other. Sometimes things just don’t work out for many different reasons and that was the case.”

The post Carrick: Moyes Wasn’t Right For United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

