Carrick: We Got A Point

Manchester United captain Micheal Carrick has told his team mates to see the goalless draw against Manchester City as a point gained in the race for the top four.

The Red Devils produced a beautiful defensive display against Guardiola’s side and kept City at bay despite a red card to Marouane Fellaini.

United had a couple of chances in the first half, but were largely defensive in the second half and Carrick is taking the point from the match, as they are just one point behind City in fifth position.

“It’s a point gained for us,” he told Sky Sports.

“We would have loved to come here and won the game and we thought we could catch City on the break.

“We did have a couple of chances but we obviously had to defend for large spells in the game, but I thought overall we did that very well, apart from at the end when there was a bit of excitement and a bit of a flurry, but we saw the game out well.

“It makes things more difficult when you go down to 10 men. I know there wasn’t too long left but when six minutes go up it’s an awful long time to see out. We were intelligent and done it well.

“It’s tight up there where we are and it’s a point we can take from the game and move on.

“A lot of people made out that it was between us and City [for the top four] but it’s a bigger picture than that at the moment. We’re in a decent position but there’s a lot of work to do.”

