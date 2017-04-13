Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli Busted for Weed
14-year-old Danielle Bregoli is living the high life, which is why police just cited her for weed possession. The girl who became an ‘overnight celebrity’ over the ‘cash me outside’ phrase was just busted for possession of marijuana. Online sources report that she was at a friend’s house Wednesday in Boynton Beach, Florida, hanging outside…
