Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli Busted for Weed

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli is living the high life, which is why police just cited her for weed possession. The girl who became an ‘overnight celebrity’ over the ‘cash me outside’ phrase was just busted for possession of marijuana. Online sources report that she was at a friend’s house Wednesday in Boynton Beach, Florida, hanging outside…

The post Cash Me Outside Girl Danielle Bregoli Busted for Weed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

