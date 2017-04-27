Cash-Strapped NFF Gets Million Dollar Boost From Energy Company

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received a financial boost from energy company, Aieto Group worth around US$9.2 million (N2.5bn) over the next five years.

The deal comes as a lifesaver to the footballing body which has been going through tough times financially.

At the signing ceremony witnessed by stakeholders in the football industry at Eko Hotel and Suites, the Deputy Managing Director of Aiteo, Mr. Francis Peter said the deal would commence on 1 May, and will last for five years with an initial option of a one-year extension.

“Aiteo is Nigeria’s foremost integrated energy solution company, and has taken up sponsorship of NFF. The deal is the first in the country sports sponsorship and will be referred to as ‘Official Optimum Partner of the NFF. The financial obligation to Aiteo Group for this partnership is been valued at N500milli0n annually and the official marketing agency is Mediterranean,” he stated.

A delighted NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said “This will make it easier for us to plan adequately for our national teams,”

“It is important to note that this will also take care of the national team coaches’ salaries. There will be no owing of coaches for the next five years” he added.

“This lucrative deal with Aiteo will cover all the national teams and has an option of a one-year extension. We are happy to have a sponsor come in at this crucial time and this is a big boost for our football.”

Salary payment has been a big problem for the federation in recent times as former Nigeria coaches Christian Chukwu, Shaibu Amodu, Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Sunday Oliseh and even the late Stephen Keshi have all previously complained about outstanding salaries in recent years.

