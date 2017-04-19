Casillas Opens Up On His Relationship With Mourinho

Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has described his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, as a “love” affair that ended. Casillas and Mourinho fell out after the Portuguese dropped him to the bench in December 2012. He was eventually restored as Carlo Ancelotti’s first choice during the 2013/2014 campaign and he has now opened up…

The post Casillas Opens Up On His Relationship With Mourinho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

