Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Casillas Opens Up On His Relationship With Mourinho

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has described his relationship with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, as a “love” affair that ended. Casillas and Mourinho fell out after the Portuguese dropped him to the bench in December 2012. He was eventually restored as Carlo Ancelotti’s first choice during the 2013/2014 campaign and he has now opened up…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Casillas Opens Up On His Relationship With Mourinho appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.