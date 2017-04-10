Catholic Bishop bemoans masses’ suffering on Palm Sunday

By Olayinka Latona

Lagos—Christians in Nigeria and across the world yesterday gathered in celebration of the Palm Sunday, marking the final Sunday in the Lenten season and the start of the Christian holy week.

The holy week is the week leading to Easter and is held in remembrance of Jesus’ time in Jerusalem, before he died and resurrected.

Palm Sunday is also in remembrance of the day Jesus entered into Jerusalem in triumph, riding on the back of a donkey.

It is a solemn day where Christians pay their respects to their savior and reflect on the sacrifices he made.

Alleviate masses’ suffering, Catholic archbishop urges govt

Meantime, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has urged government at all levels to intensify efforts to make life better for the masses whom they were elected to serve.

Making the appeal yesterday after the Palm Sunday service at Holy Cross Cathedral Church in Lagos, Martins noted that the present administration has a lot to do, hence, the need for cooperation among those elected to various leadership positions.

In his words: “The government recently launched an economy recovery programme, we will begin to watch how it will impact the life of the masses but it is not enough to have programmes, programmes are important if only they are implemented in a people-friendly way because people have to live from day to day they cannot wait for 10 years for an economic programme to mature, something has to be done that will positively affect the life of the people”

The cleric also expressed worry at the rate of suicide in recent times, describing the act as a sign of despondency: “In recent times, we are hearing of people who commit suicide because of one reason or the other, it is a sign of despondency in our land, sign of damage that some people have done in our land over the years and it is taking its toll on the masses. There is need for government to work more for the common good and welfare of all.”

He advised Nigerians to shun selfishness, live for others, love one another and embrace peace.

He also charged Christians to use the Holy Week to refocus their lifestyle and shun acts that are unpleasant to Christ and his church.

He said: “Christians should imbibe the values of Jesus Christ wherever we go, values of integrity, honesty and concern for one another and that of common good.

”There is so much selfishness, pain and challenges in our own time because of our selfish nature but once we take on the values and teachings of Jesus Christ, the society will be a better place for all of us.”

Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, every Sunday preceding Easter in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

