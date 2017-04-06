CBN assures farmers of continuous support

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has reassured farmers across the country of its continued support as part of efforts to boost food production in the country.

Chairman, Project Monitoring Team, CBN Anchors Programme in Delta State, Mr Matthew Badaki, gave the assurance while presenting 50kg rice seedlings, fertilizers and herbicides to 18 members of Alfiogus Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Irri/ Aviara, after a strenuous verification exercise by the team.

According to Badiaki, the programme is providing avenue for small holding farmers in communities to look inwards, saying that the “Essence of cooperatives is to bring together people of like minds and I urge the farmers to take the programme seriously because the seriousness of Central Bank is evident through the restructuring of input distribution process.”

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Austin Chikezie, who also spoke during the ceremony, commended the CBN Resource Managers for their resilience towards ensuring the success of the programme.

