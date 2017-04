CBN floods forex market with $100m

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has pumped a total $380million within two days into the Foreign Exchange Market. And the effect: a further strengthening of the Naira.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest