Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN injects $100m, to raise Naira valuevalue

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In the quest to boost the value of Naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday offered $100m in currency forwards, to be settled within 60 days, currency traders said, quoting a notice from the CBN. The central bank has been selling dollars to try to narrow the spread between the naira’s official and black …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post CBN injects $100m, to raise Naira valuevalue appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.