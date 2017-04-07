CBN injects $100m, to raise Naira valuevalue
In the quest to boost the value of Naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday offered $100m in currency forwards, to be settled within 60 days, currency traders said, quoting a notice from the CBN. The central bank has been selling dollars to try to narrow the spread between the naira’s official and black …
