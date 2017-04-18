CBN introduces ‘Form X’ to ease forex documentation for SMEs

By Babajide Komolafe

LAGOS—As part of its determination to increase foreign exchange liquidity and improve access by Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, and retail businesses, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has introduced the use of FORM X for the SMEs that require just basic documentation.

Confirming the development, the apex bank spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said the innovative measure was intended to ease documentation challenges usually encountered by this category of businesses.

He further explained that the new form, which must be completed by all SME applicants, required the applicant to fill the form with a supporting application letter as well as beneficiary invoice and bank wire transfer.

The objective of the new guideline, he added, was to remove obstacles usually encountered by those whose forex needs for either visibles or invisibles were as small as or less than $10,000.

He reiterated the apex bank’s determination to continue to ensure adequate supply of forex for genuine transactions in the coming days.

Last week, the CBN opened a special foreign exchange window for SMEs to access $10,000 per quarter for importation of basic items for their operations.

The post CBN introduces ‘Form X’ to ease forex documentation for SMEs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

