CBN offers $100m forex to dealers

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, has said it had offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers as its intervention to stabilise the foreign exchange market. The Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor made this known in statement in Abuja, noted that no intervention was made in the retail window […]

