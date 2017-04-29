CBN offers $100m forex to dealers

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria CBN, has said it had offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers as its intervention to stabilise the foreign exchange market. The Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor made this known in statement in Abuja, noted that no intervention was made in the retail window […]

The post CBN offers $100m forex to dealers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

