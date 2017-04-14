CBN Raises Banks’ Forex Borrowing Limit

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the limit on banks’ foreign currency borrowings to 125 percent of shareholders’ fund after some lenders breached its regulatory limit due to the recent fall in the naira, according to a circular seen by Reuters.

The new regulation replaces a 2014 rule capping foreign borrowings, including Eurobonds, at 75 percent of shareholders’ funds as Nigeria tries to manage widespread capital shortfalls at lenders due to a currency crisis and bad loans.

“A major consequence of this development was the inadvertent breach of the regulatory limit for foreign currency borrowings by some banks. To address this development … the aggregate foreign currency borrowing of a bank borrowing should not exceed 125 percent of shareholders’ funds” the CBN said in a circular.

The new rules also prescribes that all foreign borrowing should be hedged through the financial markets and debt should have a minimum of five year maturity except for trade lines. It directed lenders to report on their utilisation of foreign currency borrowings on a monthly basis.

A plunge on global oil prices had seen Nigeria face a shortage of dollars, triggering a currency crisis that left lenders and other companies struggling to purchase hard currency and battered investor confidence.

The naira lost around a third of its official value last year after the apex bank lifted its dollar peg to float the currency on the interbank market. It later re-imposed a quasi-peg to avoid further currency loss, thereby creating multiple exchange rates.

With the sharp falls in the currency, banks have seen their dollar loan books swell in naira terms, the central bank said. This implies that they have to hold more capital in order to keep within a regulatory threshold of loan to capital ratio.

Nigerian banks raised over $1.5 billion from issuing Eurobonds and other types of debt instruments in 2013 as lenders rush to lend to the once lucrative oil industry at the peak of crude prices before the 2014 price crash.

The central bank has been trying to curb pressures on the naira from excess demand for dollars. It also wants to help avoid widespread capital raises for the banking industry given the weak equity markets and expensive debt market yields.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month urged Nigeria to quickly increase the capital of undercapitalized banks and putting a time limit on regulatory forbearance but welcomed efforts to strengthen the banking sector.

Meanwhile, the acting director of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Isaac Okorafor, said the major injection of dollar into the forex market in the course of the week were aimed at providing access to all stakeholders with legitimate need for forex.

“The CBN remains upbeat that the forex market will remain liquid and that Nigerians who genuinely require the forex will get ample access to the currency,” Okorafor noted.

It will be recalled that the CBN made special interventions in the Bureau de Change Segment of the forex market and capped up an eventful period with the opening of a new window for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). These special interventions are in addition to over $500 million dollars offered to dealers in the wholesale and retail segments in the past week.

Okorafor had disclosed that the new window for SMEs provides small scale importers an avenue to source forex to boost their respective business through the importation of eligible finished and semi-finished items at not more than $20,000 per quarter per enterprise.

Lauding the CBN intervention across the various window of the forex market, analysts expressed hope that the trend would be sustained, going by the current level of foreign reserves.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

