CBN speaks on intervention to make dollar available

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is continuing with intervention to sustain dollar availability in the foreign exchange market. This is as the CBN announced fresh injection of $280 million into various sectors of the market. CBN has also commenced its weekly $20,000 sale to licensed Bureaux de Change (BDCs) and further announced […]
