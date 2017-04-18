Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN speaks on intervention to make dollar available

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is continuing with intervention to sustain dollar availability in the foreign exchange market. This is as the CBN announced fresh injection of $280 million into various sectors of the market. CBN has also commenced its weekly $20,000 sale to licensed Bureaux de Change (BDCs) and further announced […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

CBN speaks on intervention to make dollar available

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.